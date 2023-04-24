Blue Berry Cafe announces future location coming this fall

After hinting at a special announcement last week, The Blue Berry Cafe has announced 129 W. Franklin St. as its future home in downtown Bellbrook.
According to an April 23 Facebook post, the new location has plans to open in early fall.
The Blue Berry Cafe, a Bellbrook staple for 19 years, is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden a.k.a. the infamous “Muffin Man.” Last year the cafe was crowned as having the Best Breakfast and Best Brunch in our Best of Dayton contest.
The cafe is currently located at 72 Bellbrook Plaza.
Dayton.com has reached out to The Blue Berry Cafe for additional details.
