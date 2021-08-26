Xavier University students must get COVID vaccine before spring semester

University President Colleen Hanycz announced the coronavirus vaccination policy on Wednesday, citing the full approval this week of the Pfizer vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The good news is that 77% of our students and 85% of our faculty and staff are already fully vaccinated, and we anticipate an increase in those rates as we complete the final stages of surveying student and employee vaccination status over the next several days,” Hanycz said.