OPN August 1 send

DeWine blasts November’s citizen-initiated redistricting amendment

• The story: Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine convened the press this week to formally announce his strong opposition to this November’s citizen-initiated redistricting amendment that would bar politicians from drawing the state’s legislative maps.

• Firm stance: DeWine told me there’s “no way in hell” the state could draw good legislative maps if the amendment were to pass in November.

• His reasoning: DeWine argued that it doesn’t matter if politicians or citizens draw the maps, you’re always going to get a bad result if the map drawing rules are flawed. In his view, amendment’s adherence to proportionality — that is, drawing maps with partisan advantages that would likely result in a statehouse that accurately reflects Ohioans’ political preferences — poisons the well.

• Measured position or flip flop? Such strong opposition from DeWine came across as hypocritical to some, given that he’d previously told reporters that he believes politicians should not be a part of the map making process.

• Here’s my full report on Tuesday’s press conference and its aftermath.

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts, municipal court judge indicted

• The story: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and county Municipal Judge James Piergies were indicted Wednesday on charges including theft in office and unlawful interest in a public contract after an investigation uncovered alleged improper political and other activities involving public resources.

• The lead-up: The investigation was opened by the Ohio Auditor’s office in 2022 concerning solicitation of campaign contributions from employees, among other allegations. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. stepped aside to avoid any conflict of interest.

• The charges: According to their indictments Foley faces 12 charges which are alleged to have occurred between June 1, 2019, and May 3. Piergies faces three charges, which are alleged to have occurred between April 26, 2021, and May 3.

• Denial: Foley and Piergies both are innocent until proven guilty. Foley’s lawyer told this news organization that Foley will plead not guilty to all counts and questioned the timing of the indictment, given that Foley is in the middle of a re-election campaign.

• Here’s the full story, pieced together by my talented colleagues after the news broke Thursday evening.

Local political news of the week

• Springfield disputes: Tuesday’s Springfield City Commission meeting was disrupted by applause and audience outbursts during public comment as immigration and its affect on the city was again the dominant issue of discussion. Vicky Forrest has the story.

• Temp made permanent: John Russell, Huber Heights’ Fire Batallion Chief who filled in as city manager while the city investigated and cut off ties with former City Manager Rick Dzik, was awarded the job on a permanent basis this week. Aimee Hancock has the full story.

• Beavercreek term limits: Beavercreek residents will have the option to expand the city’s term limits from two consecutive terms to three this November. Here’s London Bishop’s full story.

State political news of the week

• Artificial turf ban?: A bipartisan bill introduced to the Ohio House would require Ohio professional sports teams play their games on natural grass instead of artificial turf, a mandate that singles out the artificial turf field that was recently installed at the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. Here’s my story on it.

• Religious absences: All Ohio public schools must reasonably accommodate a student’s sincerely held religious beliefs and practices under a new Ohio law, which includes granting students up to three excused absences for religious expression days per year. Here’s the full story, from me.

• Amendment spending: The campaign behind a constitutional amendment to scrap Ohio’s politician-led redistricting system and replace it with a citizen panel has raised over $23 million this year, most of it from out of state, according to campaign finance filings. Here’s my story.

National political news of the week

• Fuyao raided: Federal agents with the Department of Homeland Security raided Fuyao and 27 other sites around Montgomery County last Friday while executing search warrants for financial and labor crimes. Here’s the story from Kristen Spicker, Thomas Gnau and Eric Schwartzberg.

• Turner looped in: A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, told this outlet that he’s been briefed on the raid that occurred in his district, but couldn’t divulge details or provide comment on what was going on. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, too, said he can’t comment. Here’s the story by DDN staff.

• Politics piquing: Following weeks of extraordinary political events, news outlets are starting to see interest in political news perk up with three months until election day. The Associated Press has the full story.