Atlantic 10 tournament: More tickets available for final game at UD Arena

With Ohio allowing indoor arenas to be filled to 25 percent capacity, the University of Dayton put more tickets on sale Friday for the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game, which will be held at UD Arena on March 14.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. UD Arena can seat 13,407 fans, so there could be as many as 3,351 fans at the championship game or at the Ohio high school boys and girls final four and state championship games that will take place at UD Arena this month.
“Earlier this week a limited number of upper arena (300 and 400 level) tickets were put on sale,” UD announced. “Due to recent changes in the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 guidance, and with the approval of the Atlantic 10, we have been able to further expand capacity. Additional tickets in the upper arena will be made available for purchase to the general public today (March 5) at 1 p.m. Tickets will be $40 each and can be purchased online. The remaining tickets for the championship final will be allocated to the participating schools.”
For more information on tickets, contact the UD Arena Ticket Office by email at FlyerTickets@udayton.edu or by leaving a voicemail at (937) 229-4433.
The A-10 tournament started this week in Richmond, Va. The Dayton Flyers will play a quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth on its home court, the Siegel Center.