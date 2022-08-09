BreakingNews
Bengals home field now Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal
Bengals home field now Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal

FILE - A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL team, as a celebratory 50th anniversary banner is displayed outside its gates in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The team announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, that the venue will be called Paycor Stadium after the naming right were bought by the Cincinnati-based maker of human resources software. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
CINCINNATI -- For the first time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals’ stadium has a naming rights partner.

The facility formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium will now be called Paycor Stadium, as the Bengals finalized a 16-year deal with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., for the stadium naming rights.

Financials were not disclosed in the team’s news release.

“This is a move that I think my father (founder Paul Brown) would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a release. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Paycor Stadium branding will begin to be integrated throughout the stadium in the coming months, with the company and the Bengals hosting a ceremony before the season to unveil new branding and celebrate the partnership.

Laurel Pfahler
