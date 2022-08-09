Bengals home field now Paycor Stadium after naming rights deal

“This is a move that I think my father (founder Paul Brown) would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team,” Bengals President Mike Brown said in a release. “This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community.”

Paycor Stadium branding will begin to be integrated throughout the stadium in the coming months, with the company and the Bengals hosting a ceremony before the season to unveil new branding and celebrate the partnership.