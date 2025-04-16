Carroll announces new boys basketball coach

Sarensen spent the past five seasons as the head coach at London, where the Red Raiders went 14-10 last season and finished in a tie for second place in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division.

They improved from 6-15 in his first season to 9-14 in 2022 before going 13-12 and 13-10.

“We are very pleased to introduce Cody Sarensen as the next head boys basketball coach of

the Archbishop Carroll High School Patriots,” Molfenter said in a news release. “He is a proven leader at the high school level, and we have no doubt his knowledge of the sport and passion for preparation will benefit our student-athletes.”

Prior to going to London, Sarensen was an assistant at Wittenberg and the head coach at Catholic Central.

He led the Fighting Irish to a 60-18 mark in three seasons, winning back-to-back Ohio Heritage Conference titles and a Division IV district championship during his time in Springfield.

“Coach Sarensen will be an outstanding role model that is dedicated to advancing a successful culture both on and off the court,” Molfenter said.

The Patriots went 9-14 last season under Tim Cogan, who resigned after 12 years at the helm.

Carroll’s hiring of Sarensen comes the same week Fairmont hired Eric Trent to be its new boys basketball coach and another job opened up.

Greeneview announced Tuesday that Billy Harchick resigned to return to Fairborn High School, where he was the head coach of both the boys and girls programs at separate times before spending one season in Jamestown.