Cincinnati Reds: Where they stand in playoff race

The Reds have 10 games remaining in the 60-game season. The Cardinals have 15 games scheduled in the next 12 days. They had a number of games postponed by positive COVID-19 tests earlier this season, and two games against the Detroit Tigers have not been rescheduled.

The Cardinals have an easier schedule down the stretch. They play two last-place teams — the Pittsburgh Pirates (14-33) and Kansas City Royals (20-29) — a total of eight times. Their other seven games are against the Milwaukee Brewers (22-25).

The Reds and Pirates finish their four-game series at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds then play three games at home, starting Friday, against the Chicago White Sox (32-16), who have the second-best record in baseball behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-15). The Reds also close the season with a three-game series on the road against the Minnesota Twins (30-20), one of six teams in baseball with 30 or more victories.