Major League Baseball reveals postseason plans, World Series location

If the Cincinnati Reds win the World Series for the first time in 30 years, they will do so at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Major League Baseball announced its postseason plans Tuesday, revealing the 2020 World Series will be played from Oct. 20-28 at the home of the Texas Rangers, whether the Rangers are playing in the series or not. It will be the first World Series played at a neutral site.
The decision to play at a neutral site was made due to “health, safety and competitive considerations,” Major League Baseball announced.
The expanded postseason, which will include 16 of the 30 MLB teams, begins Sept. 29 with the openers of three American League wild-card series. The National League wild-card series will begin a day later. The four top seeds in each league will host the best-of-three series in the first round.
From that point forward, all games in the best-of-five Division Series and best-of-seven league championship series and World Series will be played at neutral sites: Los Angeles, San Diego, Arlington and Houston.
The ALCS will be played at Petco Park in San Diego. The NLCS will be played in Arlington.