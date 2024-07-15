DaRon Holmes II after injury: ‘I’ll be back and better soon!’

BreakingNews
Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

DaRon Holmes II announced Monday he was on his way to surgery three days after tearing his right Achilles tendon in his NBA Summer League debut.

“Wanted to thank everyone who reached out,” Holmes wrote on X (Twitter). “It really means a lot! It was very cool to see how many people care, people I would never expect. Human nature can be a beautiful thing man. With that being said ... I’ll be back and better soon! Let’s get to work.”

Holmes, the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft in June, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter Thursday in his first game with the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas, Nev. He scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes. The Nuggets lost 88-78 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to multiple reports, Holmes will likely miss the 2024-25 season. He suffered the injury three days after signing his rookie contract with the Nuggets. According to Spotrac.com, it’s worth $15,203,658 with $6,284,400 guaranteed.

DaRon Holmes Sr., the father of the Nuggets rookie, wrote on X that the family has been humbled by and thankful for the outpouring of well-wishes since the injury.

“Today, we pivot from our devastation towards understanding his road to recovery,” Holmes Sr. wrote. Several NBA players have endured this injury & have gone on to productive careers. Expect Deuce to add his name to that list!”

Among the NBA players who have returned from Achilles tears are:

• Kevin Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after his injury but has been an All-Star in each of the past four seasons.

• Kobe Bryant, who tore his Achilles in April of 2013 and returned to action in December that same year.

• DeMarcus Cousins, who ruptured his Achilles in January 2018 and returned to action in January 2019.

