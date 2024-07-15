DaRon Holmes II after injury: ‘I’ll be back and better soon!’

Holmes, the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft in June, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter Thursday in his first game with the Denver Nuggets in Las Vegas, Nev. He scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds in 25 minutes. The Nuggets lost 88-78 to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to multiple reports, Holmes will likely miss the 2024-25 season. He suffered the injury three days after signing his rookie contract with the Nuggets. According to Spotrac.com, it’s worth $15,203,658 with $6,284,400 guaranteed.

I’ve got more pictures and videos on the way, but @scoochstackin & @JuiceCrewMali put on a basketball camp today.



Campers and players alike wanted to wish @DaRonagon healthy, and speedy recovery. @DaytonMBB @FlyersTBT @nuggets @whiotv pic.twitter.com/wc8OGyTrkx — The Real Mike Kidd (@MikeKiddWho) July 13, 2024

DaRon Holmes Sr., the father of the Nuggets rookie, wrote on X that the family has been humbled by and thankful for the outpouring of well-wishes since the injury.

“Today, we pivot from our devastation towards understanding his road to recovery,” Holmes Sr. wrote. Several NBA players have endured this injury & have gone on to productive careers. Expect Deuce to add his name to that list!”

Among the NBA players who have returned from Achilles tears are:

• Kevin Durant, who missed the entire 2019-20 season after his injury but has been an All-Star in each of the past four seasons.

• Kobe Bryant, who tore his Achilles in April of 2013 and returned to action in December that same year.

• DeMarcus Cousins, who ruptured his Achilles in January 2018 and returned to action in January 2019.