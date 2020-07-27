David Bell: Reds focused on handling COVID-19 protocols better

Moustakas and Senzel were not in the lineup for the second straight day. Bell said Monday afternoon the Reds hope to have an update on them soon.

“We’re hopeful that they’re feeling better,” Bell said. “That’s really our only concern. We had three guys total out (Sunday), so we’re just hopeful they’re all feeling better.”

Bell said there’s anxiety almost every morning when we wakes up and checks his email to see about his own COVID-19 tests results.

“We’re just doing everything we can, trying to control everything we can,” Bell said. “That’s really all we can do. Beyond that, there’s risk. No matter how hard we try, we’re not going to be perfect. There’s a highly-contagious virus. There’s a pandemic going on. Unfortunately, we knew people were going to get sick, and I feel terrible for the teams that are dealing with it. I’m just hopeful they’re healthy as soon as possible.”

Bell knows the Reds may have to rethink high fives, which haven’t entirely disappeared from the game despite the pandemic, and work on other ways to decrease their chances of spreading the virus.

“When people get sick, I think it’s important to remember it’s no one’s fault,” Bell said. “You can always do better. That’s our focus. We’re looking every day at how we can do better. The other part of that is we’re playing baseball, and that’s why I think it will never be perfect. It’s a little different environment than other work environments that people are trying to stay healthy in. that’s not an excuse. It’s just the reality.”

TUESDAY’S GAME

Cubs at Reds, 6:40 p.m., FS Ohio, 700