Dayton at Rhode Island: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 115-59 in his sixth season at Dayton. Archie Miller is 6-13 in his first season at Rhode Island. Miller has a career record of 212-134. He was 139-63 in six seasons at Dayton and 67-58 in four seasons at Indiana.

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton lost 76-69 at George Washington, and Rhode Island lost 79-72 at home to George Mason.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 74 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 67-59 score. Dayton ranks 61st. Rhode Island ranks 218th.

NET rankings: Dayton fell from No. 62 to No. 69 after losing to George Washington. Rhode Island is No. 239.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.4

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 12.8

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 10.5

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G/F, 7.8

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 6.4

Probable Rhode Island starters

Ishmael Leggett, 6-3, So., G, 15.8

Brayon Freeman, 6-2, So., G, 14.3

Jalen Carey, 6-3, R-Jr., G, 8.9

Malik Martin, 6-6, So., G, 7.8

Alex Tchikou, 6-11, R-So., C, 3.4

About Dayton: Holmes has made 11 of 28 field goals (39.3%) in the last three games after making 30 of 39 (76.9%) in the previous three game stretch. He’s shooting 59.6% from 2-point range on the season. ... Dayton shot 92.9% (13 of 14) at the free-throw line against George Washington. It’s the first time Dayton has shot more than 10 free throws and made at least 90% since it made 17 of 18 (94.4%) on Jan. 5, 2020, in an 80-67 victory at Saint Joseph’s.

About Rhode Island: Freeman played last season as a freshman at George Washington and averaged 10.3 points. ... Tchikou played in three games last season at Alabama. ... Miller’s coaching staff includes Ben Sander, who was a graduate assistant manager on Miller’s staff at Dayton from 2015-17. Sander spent the last five seasons at Indiana.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Richmond (11-9, 4-3) at 4 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.