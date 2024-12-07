Dayton beats Baylor to earn first Sweet 16 berth in volleyball

Dayton won 25-22, 22-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-12, earning a Sweet 16 berth for the first time in school history. Entering this tournament, the Flyers had made 17 NCAA tournament appearances and won their first-round game 10 times but lost in the second round every time.

“Really ever since I’ve been at Dayton, this has kind of been our goal,” coach Tim Horsmon said after the match on the ESPN+ broadcast, “and we’ve had so many unbelievable teams that have had a chance and gotten really close. We talk a lot about legacy in this program, and I think that there are a lot of really incredibly proud Flyers and fans all over the country. It’s just an unbelievable moment for us.”

Dayton (31-2), the No. 5 seed in its corner of the bracket and the 23rd-ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, upset Baylor (23-8), the No. 4 seed and 16th-ranked team.

Dayton will play No. 1 seed Nebraska, the third-ranked team in the country, or the No. 8 seed University of Miami (22-10) in the Sweet 16 next week. Nebraska (30-2) and Miami play in the second round Saturday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Against Baylor, Lexie Almodovar led Dayton with 34 kills. She became the first player in school history to record 2,000 career kills during the match.

Liana Sarkissian had 17 kills, including the final two of the match after Baylor had cut Dayton’s lead to 13-12 in the fifth set.

Brooke Smith had 14 kills. Karissa Kaminski had 22 digs. Alyssa Miller had 51 assists.

In the first round Thursday, Dayton beat South Carolina 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-10.

The Dayton volleyball team made history 11 days after the UD men’s soccer team earned a Sweet 16 berth for the first time in school history with a second-round victory against Michigan.

Dayton is the last Atlantic 10 Conference team alive in the tournament. Loyola Chicago, which beat Dayton 3-0 in the A-10 tournament championship at UD’s Frericks Center, beat No. 5 seed Brigham Young 3-0 in the first round Thursday but lost 3-0 to No. 4 seed Purdue on Friday.