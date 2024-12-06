Dayton volleyball: Flyers beat South Carolina in first round of NCAA tournament

Dayton will seek its first second-round victory. It is 0-10 in the second round.

Last year, Dayton beat Pepperdine 3-2 in the first round and lost 3-1 to Washington State in the second round.

Against South Carolina (16-12), Dayton bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Loyola Chicago in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game at the Frericks Center on Nov. 24.

Lexie Almodovar led Dayton with 22 kills. Karissa Kaminski had 15 digs. Alyssa Miller had 38 assists.