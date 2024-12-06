Dayton volleyball: Flyers beat South Carolina in first round of NCAA tournament

Dayton huddles during a match against Davidson on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Frericks Center in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton huddles during a match against Davidson on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at the Frericks Center in Dayton. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
36 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers volleyball team won a first-round match for the 11th time in 18 NCAA tournament appearances, beating South Carolina 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-10 on Thursday at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.

Dayton (30-2), the No. 5 seed in its corner of the bracket, will play No. 4 seed Baylor (22-7) or Wofford (23-8) in the second round Friday. Baylor and Wofford play in the second match Thursday at the Ferrell Center.

Dayton will seek its first second-round victory. It is 0-10 in the second round.

Last year, Dayton beat Pepperdine 3-2 in the first round and lost 3-1 to Washington State in the second round.

Against South Carolina (16-12), Dayton bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Loyola Chicago in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game at the Frericks Center on Nov. 24.

Lexie Almodovar led Dayton with 22 kills. Karissa Kaminski had 15 digs. Alyssa Miller had 38 assists.

In Other News
1
Bengals’ Burrow brushes aside questions about Batmobile purchase
2
High school football: Centerville coach resigns
3
Marion Local seeks 64th straight win in state final
4
Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson likely out for season with knee injury
5
Miami vs. Ohio: 5 things to know about the MAC Championship game

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.