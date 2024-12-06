Dayton volleyball: Flyers beat South Carolina in first round of NCAA tournament

The Dayton Flyers volleyball team won a first-round match for the 11th time in 18 NCAA tournament appearances, beating South Carolina 25-20, 25-15, 24-26, 25-10 on Thursday at Baylor University’s Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
Dayton (30-2), the No. 5 seed in its corner of the bracket, will play No. 4 seed Baylor (22-7) or Wofford (23-8) in the second round Friday. Baylor and Wofford play in the second match Thursday at the Ferrell Center.
Dayton will seek its first second-round victory. It is 0-10 in the second round.
Last year, Dayton beat Pepperdine 3-2 in the first round and lost 3-1 to Washington State in the second round.
Against South Carolina (16-12), Dayton bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Loyola Chicago in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship game at the Frericks Center on Nov. 24.
Lexie Almodovar led Dayton with 22 kills. Karissa Kaminski had 15 digs. Alyssa Miller had 38 assists.
