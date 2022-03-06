Dayton falls to UMass in A-10 women’s tournament final

Sam Breen, who committed to Dayton in June 2016 before changing her mind in the spring of 2017, scored 19 on 8-of-16 shooting for UMass.

UMass took control with a 10-0 run in the first quarter and led 20-11 after one quarter and 37-28 at halftime. It pushed the lead to 15 in the third quarter. Trailing 58-46 in the fourth, Dayton scored eight straight points to cut the deficit to 58-54 with 1:05 left. UMass then made four straight free throws to clinch the victory.

UMass shot 46% from the field (24 of 52), while Dayton shot 39% (19 of 49).

The Flyers (25-6) advanced to the championship game by beating No. 9 seed Davidson 60-55 in overtime Friday and No. 4 seed VCU 59-48 in the semifinals Saturday.

Caption Dayton head coach Shauna Greene directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Massachusetts in the A10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola Caption Dayton head coach Shauna Greene directs her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Massachusetts in the A10 Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola Credit: Chris Szagola