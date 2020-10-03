Dayton Flyers join Ohio State, West Virginia, others in South Dakota tournament

The Dayton Flyers will play in a multi-team event in Sioux Falls, S.D., in the 2020-21 season, according to a source. The news was first reported on Friday night by Jon Rothstein and Jeff Goodman.
Dayton joins a strong field that includes Ohio State, West Virginia, Creighton, Memphis, Utah, Wichita State, and Texas A&M in the event at the Sanford Pentagon, a 3,500 seat arena.
All those teams, plus Duke, were scheduled to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, where Dayton played two season ago. The event was cancelled, but the same group of teams decided to play in South Dakota, though Duke withdrew from the field.
The dates of the tournament — and even the name of the tournament — in South Dakota have not been announced. The college basketball season begins Nov. 25.
Dayton was scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. That event will move to Orlando. According to a report last week by Goodman, of the Stadium network, Dayton and Nebraska both dropped out of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
The field in South Dakota is an upgrade over the group of teams that were scheduled to play in Myrtle Beach: Charlotte, Loyola, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State.
Dayton is one of four teams in the South Dakota field that ranked in the top 20 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool last season. The Flyers ranked No. 3. Creighton was No. 11 and was followed by: No. 16 Ohio State; No. 17 West Virginia; No. 41 Wichita State; No. 59 Memphis; No. 85 Utah; and No. 113 Texas A&M.