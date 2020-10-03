Dayton Flyers join Ohio State, West Virginia, others in South Dakota tournament

Dayton was scheduled to play in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. That event will move to Orlando. According to a report last week by Goodman, of the Stadium network, Dayton and Nebraska both dropped out of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The field in South Dakota is an upgrade over the group of teams that were scheduled to play in Myrtle Beach: Charlotte, Loyola, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State.

Dayton is one of four teams in the South Dakota field that ranked in the top 20 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool last season. The Flyers ranked No. 3. Creighton was No. 11 and was followed by: No. 16 Ohio State; No. 17 West Virginia; No. 41 Wichita State; No. 59 Memphis; No. 85 Utah; and No. 113 Texas A&M.