Dayton offers scholarship to guard from Columbus

Flyers have offered scholarships to five players from 2026 class

16 minutes ago
King Kendrick, a 5-foot-11 sophomore point guard from Northland High School in Columbus, announced Thursday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Kendrick ranks 100th in the class of 2026, according to Rivals.com. He has received offers from Ohio, Kent State, Arizona State and Texas A&M. Kendrick has helped lead Northland to back-to-back championships in the City League in Columbus.

Dayton has not signed a scholarship player from Ohio since Dwayne Cohill in 2018, though it had one scholarship player from Ohio on the roster last season when walk-on Brady Uhl, of Alter, earned a scholarship in January.

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Who is Dayton recruiting?

Kendrick is the fifth 2026 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton.

• Hassan Koureissi, a 6-3 guard from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., received an offer in February.

• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July.

• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September.

• T.J. Crumble, a 6-foot-8 forward from Richmond Heights High School, received an offer in March.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

