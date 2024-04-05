Dayton offers scholarship to guard from Columbus

Dayton has not signed a scholarship player from Ohio since Dwayne Cohill in 2018, though it had one scholarship player from Ohio on the roster last season when walk-on Brady Uhl, of Alter, earned a scholarship in January.

Kendrick is the fifth 2026 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton.

• Hassan Koureissi, a 6-3 guard from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., received an offer in February.

• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July.

• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September.

• T.J. Crumble, a 6-foot-8 forward from Richmond Heights High School, received an offer in March.