Dayton offers scholarship to high-ranked 2026 recruit

Crumble ranks 17th in the nation in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.com, 24th on ESPN.com, 40th on 247Sports.com and 38th on On3.com.

Michigan and Ohio State are among the many other schools to offer Crumble a scholarship.

Crumble is the fourth 2026 recruit to receive an offer from Dayton.

• Hassan Koureissi, a 6-3 guard from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., received an offer in February.

• Dylan Mingo, a 6-3 point guard from Long Island Lutheran High School in New York, received an offer in July.

• Taylen Kinney, a 6-0 point guard from Newport High School in Kentucky, received an offer in September.

In other UD news:

• Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II was named a finalist Monday for the Lefty Driesell Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive player. The other finalists are: Boo Buie, of Northwestern; Johni Broome, of Auburn; Devin Carter, of Providence; Zach Edey, of Purdue; and Jamal Shead, of Houston.

• Dayton forward Nate Santos was named to the Academic All-District 5 team on Tuesday. He’s a communication major who carries a 3.56 GPA.