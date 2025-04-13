Dayton receives commitment from Georgia transfer

With Hamad Mousa entering the transfer portal on Saturday and Montgomery announcing his commitment, Dayton once again has eight spots open on the 2025-26 roster.

Dayton’s 2025-26 roster looks like this if no more players leave.

Seniors: Javon Bennett; and Jacob Conner.

Junior: Montgomery.

Redshirt sophomores: Jaiun Simon.

Sophomores: Amaël L’Etang.

Freshmen: Damon Friery; and Jaron McKie.

Montgomery averaged 6.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 17 appearances with Georgia last season. He averaged 15.5 minutes per game. He was ineligible for the first nine games because he “did not have enough transferrable credits to be eligible to play for the Bulldogs this semester,” according to a report by the Athens Banner Herald.

Montgomery averaged 16 points per game in his first three games but hit double figures only once the rest of the season. He entered the transfer portal on March 31.

Montgomery played his freshman season at Mount St. Mary’s. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32 games. He started 10 games and averaged 27.8 minutes per game. He was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in 2024.

After a coaching change at Mount St. Mary’s, Montgomery entered the transfer portal after his freshman season. He narrowed his choices to Southern California, Georgia, Mississippi and Mississippi State before picking Georgia in late April.

Montgomery is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and graduated from Somerset Prep Academy Charter School, where he averaged 19.5 points as a senior. He spent a postgraduate year at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., averaging 16.4 points.