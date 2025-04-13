Dayton loses freshman to transfer portal

Mousa is the fourth Dayton player to enter the portal this spring. Three Flyers entered the portal last week in the first two days the portal was open: Malachi Smith; Isaac Jack; and then Marvel Allen.

In late March, a source close to the program said “as of now” the five remaining players on the roster, including Mousa, were not expected to transfer, but with the portal open until April 22, there was a chance players could change their mind. That happened last year with Koby Brea, who entered the portal relatively late in the process on April 16.

Mousa, a native of Qatar who committed to Dayton in May 2024, appeared in 20 games, averaging 1.3 points in 7.6 minutes per game. He did not play in the last eight games of the season.

Mousa’s departure leaves Dayton with nine open spots on the roster, though it likely will fill some of the 15 spots on the roster with walk-ons. Dayton’s 2025-26 roster looks like this if no more players leave.

Seniors: Javon Bennett; and Jacob Conner.

Redshirt sophomores: Jaiun Simon.

Sophomores: Amaël L’Etang.

Freshmen: Damon Friery; and Jaron McKie.

Mousa is the 22nd player recruited and signed by Anthony Grant and his staff to enter the transfer portal. Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:

• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).

• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).

• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll)

• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State)

• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).

• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s/Temple).

• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas)

•. Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).

• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).

• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (Butler Community College/Florida A&M).

• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).

• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (Old Dominion).

• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023 (Texas Wesleyan).

• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (San Francisco/Utah).

• Zimi Nwokeji, March 18, 2024 (Jacksonville).

• Kobe Elvis, April 6, 2024 (Oklahoma).

• Petras Padegimas, April 9, 2024 (Mercer).

• Koby Brea, April 16, 2024 (Kentucky).

• Malachi Smith, March 24, 2025 (TBA).

• Isaac Jack, March 24, 2025 (TBA).

• Marvel Allen, March 25, 2025 (TBA).