Former Dayton forward finds new home in Southern Conference

Mercer coach Greg Gary’s contract was not renewed in March. Gary was 81-79 in five seasons. Mercer hired Ryan Ridder, who coached at Tennessee-Martin the last three seasons.

Padegimas is one of five members of the 2023-24 roster to enter the portal this spring. Players have until Wednesday to enter the portal.

The other four Flyers to enter the portal are: Zimi Nwokeji, who committed to Jacksonville; Kobe Elvis who committed to Oklahoma; and Koby Brea and Nate Santos, who have yet to pick new schools.

Padegimas averaged 1.1 points in 7.9 minutes per game in 25 games in one season at Dayton. He missed six games with an illness in January. He played a total of 14 minutes in two NCAA tournament games.

Padegimas committed to Dayton last July. He picked UD over Brigham Young and Boston College. He signed a letter of intent with Central Florida the previous November but decommitted on May 26.