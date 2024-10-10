Dayton sells out fourth straight season at UD Arena

“Our fans are the heartbeat of our program”, UD Vice President and Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan said in a press release. “Our season ticket holders are known across the country, and they continue to lift the players they support. As college sports transform, the partnership with our fans is more important than ever. Our fans have choices, and we are grateful they choose to invest in the Flyers.”

Dayton ranked 20th in average attendance in the 2023-24 season after ranking 21st in the 2022-23 season and 19th in the 2021-22 season. It averaged 13,407 fans each season and will have the same average this season.

Dayton has sold out every game of the last three seasons and 59 straight games overall. That includes the last 11 home games of the 2019-20 season, 17 home games in the 2021-22 season, 16 home games in the 2022-23 season and 15 home games in the 2023-24 season. It does not include home games played during the 2020-21 season, when attendance was limited during the pandemic.

With 18 regular-season home games on the 2024-25 schedule, Dayton’s sellout streak will reach 77 on March 4 when it plays Saint Louis in its final home game. The streak does not include exhibition games.

Dayton plays Xavier at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 and Ashland at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in preseason exhibition games. It opens the regular season at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 against St. Francis University (Pa.). The program will welcome its 11 millionth fan to a UD men’s basketball game at the arena at the season opener.

The Flyers finished 15-0 at UD Arena last season. It was the first time it posted an undefeated record at home since 2020 when it was 17-0. It also finished 17-0 at UD Arena in the 2014-15 season. The only other time it did not lose a game at UD Arena in a season was 2008-09 when it was 18-0.