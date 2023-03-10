Dayton vs. Fordham: What to know about Saturday’s game

Series: Dayton leads 34-6. The Flyers won 16 straight games in the series before losing 55-54 at Fordham in 2021. It was Fordham’s first victory in the series in 15 years. Dayton won 82-58 at Fordham on Jan. 10.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 113-57 in his sixth season at Dayton. Keith Urgo is 23-7 in first season at Fordham.

Last game: Dayton beat No. 10 seed Saint Joseph’s 60-54 in the quarterfinals. Fordham beat No. 11 see La Salle 69-61.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 70 percent chance of winning. The website predicts a 68-63 score. Dayton is No. 74. Fordham is No. 139.

NET rankings: Dayton is No. 75. Fordham is No. 130.

Credit: David Jablonski

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 18.0

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G, 13.8

Mustapha Amzil, 6-9, R-So., F, 9.1

Malachi Smith, 6-0, So., G, 7.8

Koby Brea, 6-6, R-So., G, 7.3

Probable Fordham starters

Darius Quisenberry, 6-2, Gr., G, 17.2

Khalid Moore, 6-7, Gr., F, 15.5

Kyle Rose, 6-4, Jr., G, 7.4

Antrell Charlton, 6-5, Jr., G, 7.4

Rostyslav Novitskyi, 6-10, Sr., F, 6.7

About Dayton: Guard Kobe Elvis has been ruled out for the A-10 tournament, Grant said Thursday, because of a knee injury he suffered in the final game of the regular season at Saint Louis. Mike Sharavjamts also missed the game Thursday with a knee injury. His health has been improving each day, Grant said, and the coach was hopeful he will be able to play Saturday. He said Friday he did not know if Sharavjamts would be available. ... Dayton is 4-5 in A-10 semifinals with victories in 2003, 2004, 2011 and 2015 and losses in 2000, 2002, 2009, 2016 and 2022.

About Fordham: Fordham is 9-21 in 22 A-10 tournament appearances. It did not quality for five straight tournaments (2009-13) when every team didn’t automatically make the field. ... Novitskyi set a career high with six blocks against La Salle. That’s the fifth-highest total in an A-10 tournament game. ... The Wayne grad Quisenberry now has 2,166 points in five seasons. He had 22 points Thursday. It was the 32nd 20-point game in his career.

Other Saturday game: No. 1 seed Virginia Commonwealth plays No. 4 Saint Louis at 1 p.m.

Looking ahead: The semifinal winners play in the A-10 championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday. That will air on CBS.