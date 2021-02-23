Dayton vs. Saint Joseph’s: What to know about Wednesday’s game

Last game: Dayton beat Saint Louis 76-53 on Friday. Saint Joseph’s beat La Salle 91-82 in overtime on Saturday at Hagan Arena.

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 76-38 in four seasons at Dayton. Billy Lange is 8-40 in two seasons at Saint Joseph’s.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Avg.

Jalen Crutcher, 6-1, Sr., G, 18.9

Ibi Watson, 6-5, R-Sr., G, 15.7

Rodney Chatman, 6-1, R-Sr., G, 9.5

Jordy Tshimanga, 6-11, R-Sr., C, 6.8

Zimi Nwokeji, 6-7, R-Fr., F, 5.7

Probable Saint Joseph’s starters

Ryan Daly, 6-5, Sr., G, 19.3

Taylor Funk, 6-8, Jr., F, 16.4

Jordan Hall, 6-7, Fr., G/F, 9.3

Dahmir Bishop, 6-5, So., G, 7.9

Cameron Brown, 6-5, So., G, 7.2

About Dayton: KenPom.com gives Dayton a 79 percent chance of winning this game and predicts a 76-67 score. ... Crutcher moved into 18th place in school history in scoring on Friday (1,529 points), passing Keith Waleskowski (1,515) and Ryan Perryman (1,524). Crutcher also moved into second in Dayton history in career assists (563), passing David Morris (562). ... Crutcher has struggled from 3-point range in the last six games, making 8 of 37 (21.6 percent). His season percentage has fallen from 45.1 to 37.0.

About Saint Joseph’s: Hall was named the A-10 Rookie of the Week on Monday after recording the fourth triple-double in school history on Saturday: 12 rebounds; 10 assists; and 22 points. ... Saint Joseph’s ranks 259th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. It’s the lowest-ranked A-10 team. Dayton ranks 79th. It’s the sixth-ranked A-10 team. ... Daly had 22 points and 11 rebounds against Dayton last season.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Saint Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3) on Monday. The game time has not been announced. It will be televised on one of the ESPN networks. The game was originally scheduled to take place Sunday. It will be Dayton’s last regular-season game. The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament starts March 3 in Richmond, Va., with Dayton most likely opening play in the second round on March 4.