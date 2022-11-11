Dayton vs. SMU: What to know about tonight’s game

Coaches: Anthony Grant is 103-52 entering his sixth season at Dayton. Rob Lanier is 1-0 in his first season at SMU. He replaced Tim Jankovich, who retired after his 10th season. Lanier previously coached at Siena (2001-05) and Georgia State (2019-22) and has an overall record of 111-100. He coached at UD Arena with Siena in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in 2002 and beat Alcorn State 81-77.

Last game: On Monday, Dayton beat Lindenwood 73-56 at UD Arena, and SMU beat Texas A&M-Commerce 77-60 in Dallas.

KenPom.com odds: Dayton has an 88% chance of winning. The website predicts a final score of 75-62. Dayton ranks 24th in the Pomeroy ratings. SMU is No. 112.

Probable Dayton starters

Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game (last season’s numbers)

DaRon Holmes II, 6-10, So., F, 13.0

R.J. Blakney, 6-6, R-So., G, 13.0

Kobe Elvis, 6-2, R-So., G, 10.0

Mike Sharavjamts, 6-8, Fr., G/F, 10.0

Toumani Camara, 6-8, Jr., G 6.0

Probable SMU starters

Zhuric Phelps, 6-3, So., G, 28.0

Zach Nutall, 6-3, Sr., G, 12.0

Samuell Williamson, 6-7, Sr., F, 11.0

Efe Odigie, 6-9, Sr., F, 9.0

Jalen Smith, 6-4, So., G, 0.0

About Dayton: Forward Mustapha Amzil led Dayton with 14 points in the opener. He made 7 of 8 free throws. ... Sharavjamts had 10 points and five assists in his college debut Monday. ... Dayton has won 18 straight season openers. is 10-7 in the second game of the season since 2005. It is 7-2 in that same span when the second game of the season takes place at home. It has lost its second game the last two seasons: to SMU at UD Arena in 2020; and 59-58 to UMass Lowell last season.

About SMU: Centerville High School graduate Mo Nije, a 6-10 center who played at Eastern Michigan last season as a freshman, had three points and four rebounds in 14 minutes in the opener. ... Keon Ambrose-Hylton had four points in eight minutes in the opener. He played the last two seasons at Alabama. He’s a 2020 recruit who had Dayton in his final five. ... Emory Lanier, the son of the head coach, averaged 1.3 points in 16 appearances last season for Davidson. He did not play in the season opener and didn’t play against Dayton at UD Arena last season with Davidson.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays UNLV (1-0) at 11 p.m. Tuesday (EST) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. The Runnin’ Rebels beat Southern 66-56 on Monday and play Incarnate Word on Saturday.