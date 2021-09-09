Dayton will open A-10 schedule with longest trip of conference season

1. First game: After playing 13 non-conference games, Dayton will open A-10 play on Dec. 30 at Rhode Island. That’s the longest trip Dayton makes in conference play.

Dayton blew an 18-point lead in the second half and lost 91-89 in double overtime in Kingston, R.I., last season but beat the Rams 67-56 at UD Arena and 84-72 in the A-10 tournament in Richmond, Va.

2. Home opener: Dayton plays the defending regular season and tournament champion, St. Bonaventure, at UD Arena in its second A-10 game on Jan. 2.

Dayton beat St. Bonaventure 55-52 in Olean, N.Y., in the final game of the regular season. The Bonnies then won the A-10 tournament in Dayton by beating Virginia Commonwealth 74-65 on March 14.

3. Game times: Only four of the 18 A-10 games have times attached. The other times will be announced at a later date.

4. TV schedule: Dayton will play six A-10 games on the CBS Sports Network and three on NBC Universal. A Feb. 5 game at Saint Louis will be televised by one of ESPN’s stations. A Jan. 28 home game against Rhode Island will be on ESPN2. Television information for seven games has not been announced.

5. Rest time: Dayton plays twice a week for the most part but does not play between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28 and between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.

6. Toughest stretch: The first three games, in a seven-day stretch, will test the young Flyers. After playing Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure, they play at home against VCU, which beat them three times last season.

7. Easiest stretch: A five-game stretch against Duquesne, George Washington, Saint Joseph’s, Massachusetts and La Salle — all of whom were picked to finish among the bottom six teams by Lindy’s — could give the Flyers a chance to build momentum in February.

8. More consistency: Dayton will play eight games on Saturdays and five on Wednesdays. Two years ago, the last time Dayton played a full 18-game schedule, the games bounced around more on different days of the week. It played three A-10 games on Wednesdays and seven on Saturdays that season.

9. Final game: Dayton will close the regular season at home against Davidson at 12:30 p.m. on March 5.

Dayton has no seniors listed on its roster, though Elijah Weaver has played three seasons of college basketball. He’s listed as a redshirt junior because last season did not count against anyone’s eligibility.

10: Conference tournament: The 2022 A-10 tournament will take place at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It was last played there in 2018. The event returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.., in 2023 and 2024.

Dayton men’s basketball 2021-22 schedule

Non-conference play

Mon., Nov. 1, Cedarville (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Tues., Nov. 9, Illinois-Chicago, TBA

Sat., Nov. 13, UMass-Lowell, TBA

Weds., Nov. 17, Lipscomb, TBA

Sat., Nov. 20, Austin Peay, TBA

Thurs., Nov. 25, Miami (Fla.)#, Noon, ESPN Networks

Fri., Nov. 26, Kansas or North Texas#, TBD, ESPN Networks

Sun., Nov. 28, Alabama, Belmont, Drake or Iona#, TBD, ESPN Networks

Weds., Dec. 1, Alabama, State, TBA

Sat., Dec. 4, Northern Illinois, TBA

Weds., Dec. 8, at SMU, TBA

Sun., Dec. 12, Virginia Tech, TBA, ESPN Networks

Sat. Dec. 18, at Mississippi, TBA

Tues., Dec. 21, Southern, TBA

Atlantic 10 play

Thurs., Dec. 30, at Rhode Island, TBA, CBS Sports Network

Sun., Jan. 2, St. Bonaventure, TBA, CBS Sports Network

Weds., Jan. 5, VCU, TBA, CBS Sports Network

Sat., Jan. 8, at George Washington, Noon, NBC Universal

Tues., Jan. 11, Saint Louis, TBA, CBS Sports Network

Sat., Jan. 15, at Duquesne, 12:30 p.m., NBC Universal

Weds., Jan. 19, Fordham, TBA

Sat., Jan. 22, at George Mason, TBA

Fri., Jan. 28, Rhode Island, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Weds., Feb. 2, at VCU, TBA, CBS Sports Network

Sat., Feb. 5, at Saint Louis, TBA, ESPN Networks

Weds., Feb. 9, Duquesne, TBA

Sat., Feb. 12, George Washington, TBA

Sat., Feb. 19, at Saint Joseph’s, TBA

Weds., Feb. 23, Massachusetts, TBA

Sat., Feb. 26, at La Salle, TBA

Tues., March 1, at Richmond, TBA, CBS Sports Network

Sat., March 5, Davidson, 12:30 p.m., NBC Universal

Wed.-Sun., March 9-13, Atlantic 10 Championship*

# ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla.

* Tournament will be held at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.