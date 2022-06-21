Dayton will play SMU for third straight season

The games have not been officially announced by the schools. It will be either the first or second game of the season for Dayton. Teams can play as early as Nov. 8.

The November game will be the third in three seasons between Dayton and SMU. Dayton lost 66-64 to SMU in the second game of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 5 at UD Arena when Emmanuel Bandoumel got the bounce on a jump shot with 0.2 seconds to play. That loss ended Dayton’s 21-game winning streak, which started with 20 victories to end the 2019-20 season.