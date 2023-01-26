Dayton women’s basketball suffers fourth straight loss

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball used a 21-6 run to build a 39-20 lead in the first half against Duquesne on Wednesday at UD Arena but lost the lead in the third quarter and lost the game 87-79.
Dayton (3-16, 2-6) suffered its fourth straight loss. It was Dayton’s first loss to Duquesne since 2019 and the first loss to Duquesne at UD Arena since 2016. The Flyers had won three straight games in the series and five straight games at home.
Sydney Freeman and Arianna Smith each scored 17 points for Dayton. Mariah Perez added 16, and Destiny Bohanon had 13. Perez led the team with 15 rebounds.
Dayton scored a season high 30 points in the first quarter and led by 14. Duquesne (14-7, 4-4) got back in the game with a 19-3 run in the last 6:13 of the second quarter. Duquesne took control with a 23-3 run in the third quarter.
Dayton goes on the road for its next game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against George Washington (13-8, 5-3).
