Dayton women’s basketball suffers fourth straight loss

Dayton (3-16, 2-6) suffered its fourth straight loss. It was Dayton’s first loss to Duquesne since 2019 and the first loss to Duquesne at UD Arena since 2016. The Flyers had won three straight games in the series and five straight games at home.

Sydney Freeman and Arianna Smith each scored 17 points for Dayton. Mariah Perez added 16, and Destiny Bohanon had 13. Perez led the team with 15 rebounds.