BreakingNews
Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton women’s basketball suffers fourth straight loss

Sports
By , Staff Writer
15 minutes ago
Flyers score season-high 30 points in first quarter

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball used a 21-6 run to build a 39-20 lead in the first half against Duquesne on Wednesday at UD Arena but lost the lead in the third quarter and lost the game 87-79.

Dayton (3-16, 2-6) suffered its fourth straight loss. It was Dayton’s first loss to Duquesne since 2019 and the first loss to Duquesne at UD Arena since 2016. The Flyers had won three straight games in the series and five straight games at home.

Sydney Freeman and Arianna Smith each scored 17 points for Dayton. Mariah Perez added 16, and Destiny Bohanon had 13. Perez led the team with 15 rebounds.

Explore» PREVIOUS GAME: UMass hands Dayton third straight loss

Dayton scored a season high 30 points in the first quarter and led by 14. Duquesne (14-7, 4-4) got back in the game with a 19-3 run in the last 6:13 of the second quarter. Duquesne took control with a 23-3 run in the third quarter.

Dayton goes on the road for its next game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against George Washington (13-8, 5-3).

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: Alter grad Hicks learned patience in 1st season
2
Bengals vs. Chiefs: ‘We’ll see you all in Burrowhead’
3
Grant after Dayton’s third loss in four games: ‘We have to fight our...
4
Milwaukee at Wright State: What to know about tonight’s game
5
ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Dayton’s loss at Rhode Island

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top