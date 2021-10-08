Former Dayton guard Crutcher signs with Hornets

Crutcher finished his college career in March with 1,593 points. He ranks 16th in UD history in scoring. He became the eighth player in Dayton Flyers history to win three team MVP awards last season.

After going undrafted, Crutcher signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in July. He appeared in four games in the NBA Summer League, averaging 5.3 points in 18.9 minutes per game. He delivered his best performance in the final game of the summer, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 25 minutes.