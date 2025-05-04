Breaking: Ohio May 6 primary: New tax levies, notable races on local ballots

Former Flyer invited to NBA G League Elite Combine

Nate Santos headed to Chicago later this week for event
Dayton's Nate Santos is honored on Senior Day before a game against Richmond on Saturday, March 1 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

1 hour ago
Former Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos was one of 44 players to receive an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Combine, according to a report Saturday by Michael Scotto, of HoopsHype.com.

The event takes place Friday through Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. According to the NBA, "a select number of standout players" from the G League event will be invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which also starts Friday in Chicago.

Santos, a 6-foot-7 forward from Geneva, Ill., averaged 14.3 points per game as a senior at Dayton, where he played two seasons after two at Pittsburgh. He ranks 72nd in UD history with 872 points. He participated in the Portsmouth Invitational in April.

In other UD news:

• Former Dayton guard Koby Brea was one of 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine on Friday.

Brea played four seasons at Dayton and graduated from UD in 2024. He played his final season at Kentucky.

The combine starts Friday at Wintrust Arena and at the Marriott Marquis and ends May 18.

DaRon Holmes II participated in the combine last year after his junior season at Dayton and was a first-round pick in June.

One mock draft, by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, has Brea going to the Indiana Pacers in the second round with the No. 54 pick.

If selected, Brea would be the 41st former Dayton player drafted and the fifth during coach Anthony Grant’s tenure, joining Kostas Antetokounmpo (No. 60, 2018), Obi Toppin (No. 8, 2020), Toumani Camara (No. 52, 2023), and Holmes (No. 22, 2024).”

Brea averaged 11.1 points and shot 49.8% from 3-point range in his final season at Dayton. At Kentucky, he averaged 11.8 points and shot 43.5% from long range.

Brea was one of two players from Kentucky invited to the Combine, along with Otega Oweh. Two players from the Atlantic 10 Conference earned invitations: Virginia Commonwealth’s Max Shulga, the A-10 Player of the Year; and Saint Joseph’s guard Rasheer Fleming.

