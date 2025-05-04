Former Flyer invited to NBA G League Elite Combine

Santos, a 6-foot-7 forward from Geneva, Ill., averaged 14.3 points per game as a senior at Dayton, where he played two seasons after two at Pittsburgh. He ranks 72nd in UD history with 872 points. He participated in the Portsmouth Invitational in April.

Sources: The 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp list has been unveiled below. A select number of standout players from this event will also be invited to participate in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. pic.twitter.com/ILTGJZrJ85 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 4, 2025

In other UD news:

• Former Dayton guard Koby Brea was one of 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine on Friday.

Brea played four seasons at Dayton and graduated from UD in 2024. He played his final season at Kentucky.

The combine starts Friday at Wintrust Arena and at the Marriott Marquis and ends May 18.

DaRon Holmes II participated in the combine last year after his junior season at Dayton and was a first-round pick in June.

One mock draft, by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, has Brea going to the Indiana Pacers in the second round with the No. 54 pick.

If selected, Brea would be the 41st former Dayton player drafted and the fifth during coach Anthony Grant’s tenure, joining Kostas Antetokounmpo (No. 60, 2018), Obi Toppin (No. 8, 2020), Toumani Camara (No. 52, 2023), and Holmes (No. 22, 2024).”

Brea averaged 11.1 points and shot 49.8% from 3-point range in his final season at Dayton. At Kentucky, he averaged 11.8 points and shot 43.5% from long range.

Brea was one of two players from Kentucky invited to the Combine, along with Otega Oweh. Two players from the Atlantic 10 Conference earned invitations: Virginia Commonwealth’s Max Shulga, the A-10 Player of the Year; and Saint Joseph’s guard Rasheer Fleming.