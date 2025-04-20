Portsmouth Invitational: How did Nate Santos perform at pre-draft showcase

In his first game Wednesday, Santos scored 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting in 29 minutes. He made 3 of 7 3-pointers.

In his second game Friday, Santos scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting. He made 3 of 7 3-pointers.

Santos played on a team that included, among others: Sean Pedulla, who played at Virginia Tech and Ole Miss, Zach Freemantle, who spent the last five seasons at Xavier; Nolan Hickman, who played the last four seasons at Gonzaga, and Chase Hunter, who spent the last six seasons at Clemson.

The games took place at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Va. Santos was the first Flyer to receive an invitation to the Portsmouth Invitational since Toumani Camara in 2023.