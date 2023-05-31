X

Former Flyer Sharavjamts withdraws from draft

Guard from Mongolia made A-10 all-rookie team as a freshman

Former Dayton Flyers guard Mike Sharavjamts withdrew his name for consideration in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The deadline for underclassmen to make a decision was 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Sharavjamts released a list of five schools he will consider: Indiana; Memphis; Nebraska; Pittsburgh; and San Francisco. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Sharavjamts will announce his decision in the next week.

Sharavjamts announced his decision to leave the Dayton Flyers and enter his name in the NBA Draft on March 29. He put his name in the transfer portal on May 9. He participated in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago in May and had a number of workouts with NBA teams.

The first Mongolian citizen to play Division I men’s basketball, Sharavjamts, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward was the only freshman on Dayton’s roster last season. He made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 assists in 30 games. He started 20 games.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

