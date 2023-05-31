Former Flyer Sharavjamts withdraws from draft

Sharavjamts released a list of five schools he will consider: Indiana; Memphis; Nebraska; Pittsburgh; and San Francisco. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported Sharavjamts will announce his decision in the next week.

Sharavjamts announced his decision to leave the Dayton Flyers and enter his name in the NBA Draft on March 29. He put his name in the transfer portal on May 9. He participated in the G League Elite Camp in Chicago in May and had a number of workouts with NBA teams.