Sharavjamts keeps options open by entering transfer portal

Former Dayton Flyers guard Mike Sharavjamts put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, two days before the deadline for first-time transfers who don’t want to sit out a year after transferring.
Sharavjamts announced his decision to leave the Dayton Flyers and enter his name in the NBA Draft on March 29. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Sharavjamts “is leaning towards turning pro, but wants to explore collegiate portal options in case he withdraws from the NBA draft on May 31.”
Sharavjamts will participate in the G League Elite Camp on Friday and Saturday in Chicago.
The first Mongolian citizen to play Division I men’s basketball, Sharavjamts, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward was the only freshman on Dayton’s roster last season. He made the Atlantic 10 Conference All-Rookie team, averaging 5.6 points and 2.6 assists in 30 games. He started 20 games.
Sharavjamts is the sixth Dayton player to enter the portal since December. He’s the 14th player recruited and signed by Anthony Grant and his staff to enter the transfer portal. Here’s the list of those players, the dates they entered the portal and where they ended up:
• Frankie Policelli, April 10, 2018 (Stony Brook/College of Charleston).
• Jhery Matos, March 30, 2018 (Charlotte).
• Luke Frazier, March 22, 2021 (Ohio/John Carroll)
• Dwayne Cohill, April 16, 2021 (Youngstown State)
• Rodney Chatman, March 23, 2021 (Vanderbilt).
• Lynn Greer III, Dec. 27, 2021 (Saint Joseph’s).
• Moulaye Sissoko, March 23, 2022 (North Texas)
•. Elijah Weaver, March 29, 2022 (Chicago State).
• Tyrone Baker, Dec. 19, 2022 (Florida SouthWestern State College).
• Kaleb Washington, Dec. 20, 2022 (has yet to commit to new school).
• Mustapha Amzil, March 21, 2023 (New Mexico).
• R.J. Blakney, March 22, 2023 (has yet to commit to new school).
• Richard Amaefule, March 23, 2023 (has yet to commit to new school).
• Mike Sharavjamts, May 9, 2023 (has yet to commit to new school).
