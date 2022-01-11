Former Flyers Frazier and Greer III find new homes

Two Dayton Flyers who entered the transfer portal in 2021 were officially added to the rosters of their new teams Monday on the first day of the spring semester at their new schools.
The Ohio Bobcats announced the addition of Luke Frazier, who appeared in two games last season as a freshman at Dayton.
Frazier entered the transfer portal on March 22, two days after Dayton’s season ended with a 71-60 loss to Memphis in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.
Saint Joseph’s announced the addition of Lynn Greer III, a freshman who played in 10 of Dayton’s 13 non-conference games. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27 and committed to the Hawks two days later. He’s the first Dayton player to transfer to another A-10 school since the conference dropped its intra-conference transfer rule in June.
Greer III, who graduated from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, will be eligible to play for Saint Joseph’s in the 2022-23 season.
“Lynn will be a great addition to Hawk Hill,” coach Billy Lange said in a press release. “He has a real understanding of the significance of Big 5 basketball and Saint Joseph’s storied history in our city. His passion and competitive spirit will elevate us,” said Lange. “He has had a very unique basketball journey that brings him to us at the right time as his skill set and experiences will sharpen us all. We are excited to develop him as a person and player.”
