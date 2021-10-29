Former Ohio State walk-on earns starting job at Dayton

“We knew when we recruited him coming out of Piqua the qualities of his character and what kind of player he was,” Dayton coach Rick Chamberlin said, “and he has adapted very well. He’s playing more and more now. He’s starting now. He’s a bright young man. He’s in the MBA program here at Dayton. He’s picked up on our schemes and our terminology, and he’s he’s a good football player. He’s making plays.”

While Schmiesing’s old team is on the rise, his new team has lost back-to-back games — 20-17 to Marist and 45-28 to Valparaiso — for the first time this season. Dayton (3-4, 2-3) is seventh place in the Pioneer Football League with three games to play. It faces another struggling team, last-place Butler (2-5, 0-6), at 1 p.m. Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton has won its last six games against Butler and leads the series 32-12-1. The Flyers won the last meeting 51-38 in the final game of the 2019 season.

The Flyers will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak since 2018. They have not lost three straight PFL games since 2006 when they had a four-game losing streak.

“You’ve got to roll with the punches,” freshman wide receiver Luke Brenner said. “We approach every practice like we’re practicing for a championship game, and the coaches prepare like it’s a championship game every week. I don’t think we’ve lost our passion for the game at all. I think we all still love being out there and playing. We practice 110 percent every single day, and we plan to win every single Saturday. What happened is in the past, and we can’t really control that. We can only control what’s ahead of us.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Butler at Dayton, 1 p.m., 1290, 95.7