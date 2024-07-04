Forward from Florida latest to receive offer from UD

Anthony Grant has connection to father of CJ Ingram

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

CJ Ingram II, a 6-foot-6 forward from Orlando, Fla., announced Wednesday he received a scholarship offer from the Dayton Flyers.

Ingram will be a senior at Oak Ridge High School. He previously attended Hawthorne High School.

Ingram is the fifth 2025 recruit to receive an offer from UD and the second this week. Kruz McClure, a 6-foot-5 guard from Westerville South, received an offer Monday.

Vanderbilt, Georgia, Rice, Pittsburgh and Arizona State are the other most recent schools to offer Ingram a scholarship. He ranks 208th in the country in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

Explore» RELATED: Dayton offers scholarships to three 2025 recruits

Ingram’s dad, Cornelius Ingram, played tight end for the Florida Gators during years (2004-08) that UD coach Anthony Grant was on Billy Donovan’s staff at Florida. Ingram played in 19 games for the Florida basketball team in the 2004-05 season. Grant left Florida after the 2005-06 season for the head coaching job at Virginia Commonwealth.

Dayton has often recruited in Florida during Grant’s tenure. He’s a native of Miami. Two of his assistant coaches, Darren Hertz and James Kane, are both Florida natives and University of Florida graduates. Associate head coach Ricardo Greer started his coaching career at Central Florida.

Dayton’s 2024-25 roster includes two players from Florida: Javon Bennett (Orlando); and Marvel Allen (Fort Lauderdale).

UD has not yet received a commitment from a member of the class of 2025 but will have at least five scholarships open after the 2024-25 season.

In Other News
1
Dragons’ offense struggles in 2-1 loss to Captains
2
McCoy: Reds beat Yankees again and clinch series
3
Archdeacon: Founder of local Honor Flight RVC remembered for his love
4
New UD baseball coach says program ‘is set up to perform at a high...
5
Dayton makes scholarship offers to 2025, 2026 recruits

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top