Forward from Florida latest to receive offer from UD

Ingram is the fifth 2025 recruit to receive an offer from UD and the second this week. Kruz McClure, a 6-foot-5 guard from Westerville South, received an offer Monday.

Vanderbilt, Georgia, Rice, Pittsburgh and Arizona State are the other most recent schools to offer Ingram a scholarship. He ranks 208th in the country in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.

Ingram’s dad, Cornelius Ingram, played tight end for the Florida Gators during years (2004-08) that UD coach Anthony Grant was on Billy Donovan’s staff at Florida. Ingram played in 19 games for the Florida basketball team in the 2004-05 season. Grant left Florida after the 2005-06 season for the head coaching job at Virginia Commonwealth.

Dayton has often recruited in Florida during Grant’s tenure. He’s a native of Miami. Two of his assistant coaches, Darren Hertz and James Kane, are both Florida natives and University of Florida graduates. Associate head coach Ricardo Greer started his coaching career at Central Florida.

Dayton’s 2024-25 roster includes two players from Florida: Javon Bennett (Orlando); and Marvel Allen (Fort Lauderdale).

UD has not yet received a commitment from a member of the class of 2025 but will have at least five scholarships open after the 2024-25 season.