Guard from Toledo lists Dayton among his final four choices

Dayton offered West a scholarship in June 2023. He’s now a senior at Whitmer High School in Toledo. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a junior.

West is the fifth-ranked Ohio recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com. He’s No. 77 in the ESPN top 100. He’s No. 169, according to On3.com.

West talked to the Toledo Blade this week about his four finalists and praised Dayton coach Anthony Grant.

“He’s really down to earth,” West said, “and will tell it to you like it is and really get straight to the point. He’s just really shown a lot of love and a lot of interest in making sure that I know that they really want me there.”

West played at UD Arena in March. Whitmer lost 58-39 to Centerville in the Division I state semifinals. He led his team with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Dayton has yet to receive a commitment from a member of the 2025 class but will have at least five scholarships open with Nate Santos, Posh Alexander, Zed Key, Enoch Cheeks and Brady Uhl entering their final seasons of eligibility this season.

