High school football: Sanders leads Xenia over Beavercreek

The Buccaneers continued to take control in the first quarter with defensive tackle Jamell Smith stuffing the run and getting a sack. And the offense kept clicking.

Sanders capped a short drive with a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Then sophomore Gavin McManus threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tremmell Wright for a 21-0 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.