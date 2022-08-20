High school football: Sanders leads Xenia over Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK – Trei’Shaun Sanders sprinted to an 84-yard touchdown on the first play and Xenia was off and running to a 40-3 victory over Beavercreek on Friday night in the Backyard Battle.
The Buccaneers continued to take control in the first quarter with defensive tackle Jamell Smith stuffing the run and getting a sack. And the offense kept clicking.
Sanders capped a short drive with a 1-yard run for a 14-0 lead. Then sophomore Gavin McManus threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Tremmell Wright for a 21-0 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
Xenia led 27-0 at halftime by adding a 7-yard touchdown run by Ramon Browder midway through the second quarter. Sanders added a 16-yard touchdown in the third quarter and finished with over 150 yards.
Beavercreek avoided the shutout early in the fourth on a 45-yard field goal by Shaun Morse.
