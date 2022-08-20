High school football roundup: Centerville, Northmont, Springboro score Week 1 wins

Northmont 49, Butler 13: Cahke’ Cortner tossed a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more in the first quarter to help Northmont pull away early. Cortner finished 8-of-11 for 94 yards with two scores through the air along with 108 rushing yards and two scores. Payton Lupton tacked on a 100-yard punt return and Larry Lockwood had a pick-six. A.J. Turner and Jay Ingram each had a rushing TD for Butler.

Springboro 21, Lebanon 19: Evan Ruzzo connected on two touchdown tosses to Peyton Howard and one to Allan Hopkins and the Springboro defense had a big two-point conversion stop in the final minute to hold off a Lebanon rally.

Tecumseh 48, Fairborn 13: Tecumseh piled up over 400 yards on the ground, led by Lucas Berner’s 220-yard effort with three touchdowns. Josiah Botello added two TD runs. J.T. Smith passed for 205 yards in a losing effort for Fairborn with one TD throw and one TD run.

Piqua 55, Belmont 0: Bryson Roberts rumbled for a pair of touchdowns, Brady Ouhl threw one TD and Dre’Sean Roberts had a 98-yard kickoff return for a score to pace Piqua. Sam Schmiesing, Andrew Miller, Ky Warner and Jerico Burns each added a TD run.

Troy 56, Dunbar 24: Nick Kawecki ran for three touchdowns and Colin Stoltz and Jahari Ward added two scoring runs apiece for Troy. Logan Ullery also nabbed an interception return for a score.

Eaton 44, Greenville 13: Brock Ebright finished with 259 passing yards, two touchdown throws and a rushing score to lead Eaton. Cordis Berard ran for 102 yards with two second-half scores. Brock Short scored twice for Greenville, .

Brookville 54, Tri-County North 20: Brookville capitalized on five turnovers in the first half to build an early lead. Keegan Mehr finished 6-of-7 with two touchdowns through the air along with a rushing TD. Tim Davis tacked on 105 yards rushing with two scores.

Marion Local 21, Wapakoneta 7: Tate Hess had a second quarter touchdown run and Kyle Otte ran for two TDs in the fourth quarter to give Marion Local the win.