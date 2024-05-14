BreakingNews
Man killed in Kettering deadly shooting ID’d

Holmes shows off outside shooting touch at NBA Draft Combine

Dayton star has until May 29 to make a decision about staying in the draft

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
39 minutes ago
X

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II displayed an improved 3-point shot throughout his junior season and again on Monday at the NBA Draft Combine.

In a video shared by Jonathan Wasserman, of Bleacher Report, Holmes made 18 of 25 3-pointers in a 3-point spot-up shooting drill. Holmes shot five 3-pointers from five different spots behind the line at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

“Improved shot this year has moved him into first-round conversation,” Wasserman wrote.

Holmes improved his 3-point shooting percentage in each of the last three seasons: 1 of 7 (14.3%) as a freshman; 6 of 19 (31.6%) as a sophomore; and 32 of 83 (38.6%) as a junior.

Holmes was invited to the combine for the second straight year. He entered his name in the draft in early April. His name was one of 195 to appear on the list of early-entry candidates.

Explore» RECRUITING: New UD guard known as ‘great defender’ and ‘big-time leader’

According to a report by NoCeilingsNBA.com on Monday, Holmes measured 6-foot-8¾ without shoes on Monday and weighed 236.2 pounds. He had a 7-1 wingspan.

Holmes has until May 29 to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to UD for his final season of eligibility. The draft takes place June 26-27 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and New York City.

In his latest mock draft released Monday, Wasserman predicted Holmes would be drafted by the Boston Celtics with the last pick (30th overall) of the first round.

“Holmes II enters this pre-draft process with more momentum than he had last year,” Wasserman wrote. “Improved range, handles/body control attacking the basket and passing have raised his draft stock, and he’s coming off a 23-point, 11-rebound, three-assist, four-stock game with a pair of threes against Arizona in the NCAA tournament. There still seems to be some reluctance from scouts who question his defensive fit and how translatable his shot and face-up game are. But the believers out there do sound high on Holmes, and it sounds possible that one of them could use a first-round pick to get him.”

Sam Vecenie, of The Athletic, predicted this week the New York Knicks would draft Holmes in the first round with the No. 25 pick.

“Holmes had an outstanding season at Dayton this past year,” Vecenie wrote, “winning All-American honors by averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks while hitting 54.4 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3. He a versatile big who has a lot of answers for what teams present him in ball screens. He can pick-and-pop, short roll to pass, short roll to finish himself or roll all the way to the rim to catch a lob. Defensively, he’s a good shot blocker on the interior and has flashed potential to stick with guards for a couple of slides on the perimeter.”

Krysten Peek, of Yahoo Sports, released a mock draft Sunday with Holmes going in the second round, 37th overall, to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s latest mock draft predicted Holmes would go to the Indiana Pacers in the second round with the No. 50 pick.

In Other News
1
High School baseball, softball tournament results
2
Reds fall in 9th to Diamondbacks
3
Reds’ TJ Friedl placed on injured list with fractured left thumb
4
Wright State golf: Slow start puts Raiders in hole at NCAA regional
5
‘We’re super pumped up’ — Miami softball earns 4th straight NCAA...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top