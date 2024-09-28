New-look Michigan State up next for Ohio State

Ryan Day remains more worried about his team anyway.

“It’s always about us,” the Ohio State head coach said this week. “So we always say that the opponent doesn’t matter, but all that being said, yeah, going on the road and a conference opponent is a big deal so everything’s got to ramp up. Now we’re into game four and we got to keep upgrading each week.”

Here are five things to know about the game:

1. This is a new-look Michigan State team.

Jonathan Smith was hired in the offseason after revitalizing Oregon State, his alma mater.

He inherited a Michigan State program that is not that far removed from being one of the best in the Big Ten, but the Spartans have been in turmoil more often than not the last few seasons.

They started this season 3-0 before losing 23-19 at Boston College last week on a late touchdown pass.

“Different style of defense,” Day said. “Different coordinator. Some of the same players, but also some new guys.

“I think they’ve changed a little bit more on offense. More of what they did at Oregon State — huddling, a little bit more, under center, some more 12 personnel (two tight ends) where they were a little bit more spread out, shotgun, no-huddle in the past.”

2. The Spartans would rather recreate the distant past than recent history.

Michigan State has only beaten Ohio State 15 times in 52 meetings, but almost half of those victories were top 10 upsets.

The Spartans knocked off No. 1 Ohio State teams in 1974 and ‘98, No. 2 in 2013 and ‘15, No. 5 in ‘72, No. 7 in ‘51 and No. 9 in ‘71.

No such magic has been recreated lately as the Buckeyes have not only won eight in a row against the Spartans but the last seven by at least 20 points.

“We’re excited about our opportunity on Saturday,” Smith said. “We get 12 of ‘em guaranteed. I want our approach to be consistent. We respect everybody we play. Obviously these guys demand some respect so we’ll give ‘em that with our work and preparation. Hopefully we’ll get ‘em to the point on Saturday they’ll be excited to play this game. There’s some good players on the other side and the atmosphere at our place, we’re counting on it being packed and full of energy and they’re gonna be excited to play.”

3. MSU could have an X-factor at quarterback.

Sophomore Aidan Chiles was a four-star recruit coming out of Downey, Calif. two years ago. He followed Smith to MSU from Oregon State with high hopes he can revitalize the position in East Lansing, but he’s off to an inconsistent start.

While the 6-foot-3, 217-pounder threw for 363 yards in a win over Maryland on Sept. 7, he threw three interceptions at Boston College last week.

On the season, he has completed 54 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

“There’s a fine line,” Smith said. “You want to play to the edge and not cross it, so there’s some learning going. He’s working at it. I think we’ve got to continue to help him scheme-wise. We’re always looking to put him in the best position, but I also think of those other 10 guys. We can help him a ton by running the ball more efficiently and not getting into situations where it’s third-and-10.”

4. The Ohio State defense is looking to tighten things up.

Neither Day nor defensive coordinator Jim Knowles seemed pleased with the overall defensive effort when Ohio State beat Marshall 49-14 last week.

Day lamented the defensive line seeming more concerned with getting up the field than playing within the structure of the defense to stop the run first, and Knowles did not name a defensive player of the game after watching the film.

“Our expectation has to be perfection and domination all the time,” Knowles said. “I thought we had a slow start. I thought I could’ve done a better job. You get into those situations where it’s like third-and-3, where (the quarterback) kind of scrambles around and you don’t get off the field on the third play or the sixth play, and I think that’s when you get into trouble.”

The defensive line would get a boost if senior tackle Tyleik Williams is able to return from injury, but depth is still something the Buckeyes want and need to built throughout the season.

5. So are special teams.

Ohio State special teams were sharp the first two weeks, but a few cracks showed up against the Thundering Herd.

Most notably, Jayden Fielding let three kickoffs go out of bounds, giving the ball the the visitors at the Ohio State 35-yard line.

Day said Tuesday that Fielding was playing through a slight injury, though he had not told the coaching staff, and it remains to be seen if Fielding or Austin Snyder will handle kickoff duties Saturday night.

Sophomore receiver Brandon Inniss also gave his coaches some heartburn when he muffed a punt, though the turnover was wiped out by a penalty on the Thundering Herd.

“I think that the sun was kind of set right in his vision there, and he had a hard time with that,” Day said. “We have confidence that he can do that.I didn’t really bat an eye. I asked him what happened. I said, did it cut up in the wind? He said, ‘No. It was the sun.’ We kind of went with him, and we have confidence he’ll do a great job.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ohio State at Michigan State, 7 p.m., Peacock, 1410