Ohio State Buckeyes: Ryan Day’s final messages before facing Western Kentucky

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day remains focused on improvement this week as the Buckeyes prepare to play host to Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.
“I think everyone can always get pushed to do better in all those areas the way the game of football is played,” Day said Thursday in his last remarks to the media this week. “So that’s a reiteration of my message all week is just keep pushing.”
Here is a summary of the rest of Day’s interview:
- He endorsed offensive line coach Justin Frye’s Wednesday night message about wanting to see the offensive line play with more violence. But it’s not just the guys up front. Day said everyone can always get pushed to do better in all areas. That is the message all week. Play fast and violent. Getting the maximum out of players is important every week.
- The team has faith in Kyle McCord. Day sees him developing a voice off the field, and he is a hard worker, spending lots of time in the film room.
- Josh Proctor will be available, and Day expects him to play a lot. A rotation will continue at Adjuster (middle safety) including Ja’Had Carter and Malik Hartford.
- Western Kentucky will provide a good challenge for the defense. The line gets a chance to rush, and the secondary gets a chance to cover and get some hands on balls.
- WKU quarterback Austin Reed is fearless. He moves well in the pocket, and he seems to understand what the defense is trying to do.
- He is looking for Josh Fryar to take on more of a leadership role now that he is the starting right tackle.
- The running back rotation has been good. He wants to see it improve, but that goes for the whole team. Get downhill, be physical and run through contact.
- He is looking for everyone across the board to turn up and do more.
- All three running backs have been good in the first two games. He liked the velocity TreVeyon Henderson ran with against Youngstown State.
