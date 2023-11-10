Oxford tennis player, 91, retains top ranking in Super Senior World Championships

OXFORD — Repeat tennis titles in both individual and doubles competition brough local resident George McCabe back home from the 2023 Super Senior World Championships last month. The tournament was Oct. 14-21 in Palma Mallorca, Spain.

McCabe was the reigning world champion in both singles and doubles from 2022 and repeated that feat this year.

“Approximately 400 players participated in the world championship tournament from ages 65 to 90 years of age,” he said.

He retained his top world ranking for singles and doubles in the 90 age group which had 14 players from Spain, Denmark, the United Kingdom, United States, Germany and France.

The Oxford resident’s first match in the individual competition was against a player from Spain, who he described as his toughest opponent “experienced and played very well.” McCabe won that match 6-1, 6-4. His second-round match saw him defeat a player from the U.K. 6-1, 6-2, setting up a championship match with another player from the U.S. Chuck Nelson, who fell 6-1, 6-1.

In the doubles tournament, McCabe teamed with Andre Cruchet, from France, and they won all three matches, facing pairs from the U.K., Germany and Denmark to capture that title.

McCabe has now won three singles world titles and 10 doubles world titles.

The next world tennis championship will be in March 2024 in Celi Bay, Turkey.