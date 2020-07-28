Reds fans can buy cutouts to place in stands

By scoring two runs in each of the last three innings, the Reds nearly overcame an 8-1 deficit. They fell in the early hole when Wade Miley allowed five earned runs in 1 2/3 innings in his first start with the Reds.

Rare feat: Catcher Tyler Stephenson became the third Red to hit a home run in his first big-league at-bat Monday. The last Red to do it was Ted Tappe on Sept. 14, 1950. The first was Clyde Vollmer, who homered on May 31, 1942, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“It’s pretty incredible,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson, who was called up from the player pool to the 30-man roster Sunday, debuted five years after being drafted by the Reds in the first round with the 11th overall pick. He hit the home run in the seventh inning while pinch hitting for Curt Casali. Stephenson then singled and scored in the eighth and walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run in the ninth.

Another debut: Reliever Tejay Antone, 26, also made his big-league debut. It came six years after the Reds drafted him in the fifth round. He allowed one run on one hit in 4 1/3 innings. He threw the most innings by a Reds reliever making his debut since Rick Greene pitched 5 2/3 innings in 1999.

Wednesday’s game: Sonny Gray makes his second start of the season when the Reds and Cubs play at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Gray has made a big-league record 34 straight starts in a row while allowing six or fewer hits. He has thrown 190 2/3 innings since the streak began on Aug. 25, 2018.

Kyle Hendricks, who threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout on Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers, will start for the Cubs.