Reports: Former Flyer cuts list to five national powers

Former Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea has cut his list of potential new schools to five, according to multiple reports Monday.

The list includes Kansas, Duke, North Carolina, Connecticut and Kentucky. Those five schools have combined to win 29 national championships.

All five rank among the top seven programs in NCAA championships won. The college basketball teams with the most national championships are: UCLA (11); Kentucky (8); UConn (6); North Carolina (6); Duke (5); Indiana (5); and Kansas (4).

Brea ranks 34th on a list of the top transfers, according to The Athletic.

“There should be a ton of interest in Brea because everyone wants shooting,” C.J. Moore wrote in The Athletic. “He came off the bench for the Flyers but basically played a starter’s role, averaging 11.1 points in 29.1 minutes per game. He proved in the NCAA Tournament he can knock down shots on a big stage, burying five 3s in a first-round win over Nevada and then scoring 14 points and making four 3s in the second-round loss to Arizona. The one concern with Brea, especially if he transfers to a higher level, is he could be a guy teams hunt on the defensive end. He isn’t a great on-ball defender. He has good positional size but has a tendency to give up blow-by straight-line drives. Still, his shooting is valuable enough that just about anyone will take him because he changes the geometry of the floor.”

Brea entered the transfer portal on April 15 after four seasons with Dayton. He has one more season of eligibility.

Brea ranks 69th in career scoring at UD with 889 points. He led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage last season (100 of 201, 49.8%) and ranked third on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game. He twice won the Atlantic 10 Conference Sixth Man of the Year award.

