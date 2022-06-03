dayton-daily-news logo
State track: Oakwood girls repeat as 4x800 champions

Oakwood runners pose on the medal stand after winning the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood runners pose on the medal stand after winning the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Team hopes to win a second straight state championship Saturday

COLUMBUS — The Oakwood High School girls 4x800-meter relay team repeated as Division II state champions on Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Juniors Bella Butler and Emma Almoney, freshman Elizabeth Erwin and senior Grace Hartman raced to victory in 9 minutes, 14.83 seconds, beating their season best by seven seconds.

Last year, Butler, Almoney, senior Hannah Moulton and Hartman kicked off their run to the first team championship in program history by winning the same event (9:14.98) at Pickerington North High School. Two years ago, the entire spring sports season was cancelled by the pandemic. Three years ago, when Hartman was a freshman, she raced the final leg of the 4x800 relay team as Oakwood finished fifth at state (9:28.08). That was the last state meet held at Jesse Owens until this weekend.

This year, Hartman seized the lead about three quarters of the way through her first lap and lengthened the lead until a late charge by Woodridge, which finished in 9:15.58.

“Last year, I think we had a little bit more of a lead,” Hartman said. “I remember we definitely had a different race strategy last year. This year, we didn’t really know what to expect going into it. I think racing is so tactical. You never know what’s going to happen. All of our girls did great in the way that the race played out. They did what they needed to do, and I think we’re all really pleased with our result.”

Hartman will defend her state championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 races Saturday. Oakwood hopes to score enough points in her events and others to repeat as state champions. This was a good way to start the weekend — especially in front of the packed stands at Ohio State.

“The vibe is good,” Butler said. “Everyone’s excited to be here, and it was really good competition. I think that kind of fueled us to run our best today. I’m proud of these girls, for sure.”

Oakwood's Bella Butler prepares to run the first leg in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Bella Butler prepares to run the first leg in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Bella Butler races in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Bella Butler races in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Emma Almoney races in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Emma Almoney races in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Elizabeth Erwin races in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Elizabeth Erwin races in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Grace Hartman starts the final leg of the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Oakwood on the race for the second straight year. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Grace Hartman starts the final leg of the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Oakwood on the race for the second straight year. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood celebrates after winning the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood celebrates after winning the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Grace Hartman crosses teh finish line in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Oakwood on the race for the second straight year. David Jablonski/Staff

Oakwood's Grace Hartman crosses teh finish line in the 4x800-meter relay on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the Division II state track and field championships at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Oakwood on the race for the second straight year. David Jablonski/Staff

