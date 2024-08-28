UD grad joins Anthony Grant’s staff as director of operations

Edwards spent the last two years at Jacksonville State University in Alabama. He was a graduate assistant in the 2023-23 season and coordinator of basketball operations last season.

Edwards, a Pittsburgh native who majored in accounting and minored in entrepreneurship at UD, was a student manager at UD throughout his four years at the school. He was the head manager in the 2021-22 season.

Edwards replaces Jack Warren, who spent one season in the position. Warren announced earlier this month he was leaving college athletics after nine years.

“Proud of nine years filled with special friendships, accomplishments, and countless memories I’ll cherish for the rest of my life!” Warren wrote on Instagram. “Excited for what’s next!”

Prior to Warren, Sean Damaska served as director of basketball operations at UD in the 2022-23 season. He was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in July of 2023.

Brett Comer was Dayton’s director of basketball operations in the 2020-21 season and then took an assistant coach job at Stetson. James Haring held the position in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.