VCU’s Hyland dominates as Dayton faces double-digit deficit

The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinal at the Siegel Center started with a 3-pointer by VCU’s Adrian Baldwin on the first possession and ended with Hyland making a desperation 3-pointer from the corner in front of Dayton’s bench as he was falling out of bounds.

Playing on the court where it scored 13 points in the first half against VCU in January, Dayton fell behind 11-1 in the first four minutes. Dayton trailed by as many as 14 points but cut the deficit to seven in the final two minutes.