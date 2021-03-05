VCU’s Hyland dominates as Dayton faces double-digit deficit

Bones Hyland returned to action after missing two games with a foot injury and scored 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead Virginia Commonwealth to a 37-26 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers on Friday.
The Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinal at the Siegel Center started with a 3-pointer by VCU’s Adrian Baldwin on the first possession and ended with Hyland making a desperation 3-pointer from the corner in front of Dayton’s bench as he was falling out of bounds.
Playing on the court where it scored 13 points in the first half against VCU in January, Dayton fell behind 11-1 in the first four minutes. Dayton trailed by as many as 14 points but cut the deficit to seven in the final two minutes.
Dayton committed 11 turnovers, while VCU had five. The Rams shot 57 percent from the field, while Dayton shot 40 percent.
Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with eight points. Jordy Tshimanga scored six.