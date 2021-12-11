Virginia Tech, Dayton play for second time in three seasons

The last time the Dayton Flyers played Virginia Tech, the world was still getting to know Obi Toppin, and UD fans were coming to grips with the fact that the 2019-20 team might be the rare group that exceeded their outsized expectations
During that 89-62 victory in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, Dayton showed how good it can be, dominating a team that had upset Michigan State the previous day. That was only two years ago, but when the teams play at 2 p.m. Sunday at UD Arena, the only Flyer who might possibly see action who also appeared in the 2019 game is walk-on Christian Wilson, who recorded one of his four career field-goals in that game.
Two Hokies who played in that game remain with the team: Nahiem Alleyne and Hunter Cattoor. It’s a new group but by far the best team not from the Atlantic 10 Conference that will play the Flyers at UD Arena this season.
“Virginia Tech is really good,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Friday. “We played them a couple of years ago, so we’er a little bit familiar with what they do. As we move forward, (this game) is critical. We’ve got to try to do the best that we can to put ourselves in a position to win on Sunday.”
Virginia Tech (7-3) ranks 34th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool. Dayton (6-4) ranks 107th after its 77-69 loss at Southern Methodist on Wednesday.
The Hokies have one strong victory on their resume. They won 62-58 at No. 54 Maryland. They lost to the three other top-100 teams they’ve played: Memphis; Xavier; and Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech finished 16-16 two seasons ago and never did come close to matching what it did against Michigan State, which ranked third in the Associated Press poll during the Maui Invitational. The Hokies improved to 15-7 last season, coach Mike Young’s second season. This season, they were picked to finish fifth out of 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll and received five first-place votes.
Dayton will have to slow one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting offenses and make shots against one of the nation’s best 3-point defenses. Virginia Tech ranks 13th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (40.5) and is holding opponents to 24.3 percent, the second-best number in the nation.
Cattoor leads the team with 21 made 3-pointers. Alleyne ranks second with 19.
“This is going to be a great test,” Dayton forward DaRon Holmes II said. “They have great players all around.”
SUNDAY’S GAME
Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m., ESPN2, 1290, 95.7
About the Author