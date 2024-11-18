‘Why not us?’ — Dayton dreams of NCAA title after earning high seed in NCAA soccer tournament

Coach Dennis Currier addressed that possibility in a speech to the team and everyone else who gathered to watch the selection show Monday at the Frericks Center.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group and what they’ve accomplished,” Currier said, “and with that, why not continue? Somebody’s got to win the national title. So why not us?”

Dayton (13-2-3) earned a first-round bye in the 48-team bracket. The Flyers will play Michigan (8-4-7) or Robert Morris (9-6-3) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Baujan Field. Robert Morris plays at Michigan in the first round on Thursday.

If the top seeds advance, Dayton would play No. 13 seed Southern Methodist, ranked 15th in the nation, at home in the third round on Nov. 30.

Dayton will make its sixth NCAA tournament appearance. Last year, it lost 4-3 at Louisville in the first round.

Dayton earned a NCAA tournament by winning the A-10 tournament. The Flyers blanked Saint Louis 3-0 on Sunday at Baujan Field.

Dayton, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches poll and seeded second in the tournament, outscored No. 7 seed Davidson, No. 5 Fordham and No. 6 Saint Louis 6-0 in three tournament games.

Dayton (13-2-3) will take an eight-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament.

Sophomore forward Felix Buabeng scored two goals Sunday. Senior midfielder Joseph Melto Quiah also had a goal.

The Flyers beat Saint Louis for the second time this month. They won 4-1 at Baujan Field in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 2.

Dayton has now won seven A-10 tournament championships. This is the first time since 1997-98 that it has won back-to-back championships. Saint Louis (2021-22) was the last program to win two titles in a row.