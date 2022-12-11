Women’s basketball: Dayton falls to 0-10 with loss at Toledo

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball team fell to 0-10 with a 57-45 loss at Toledo on Sunday.
Dayton failed to win a game against the Division I teams on its non-conference schedule and will play one more non-conference game against a Division II school, Cedarville University, in its next game on Dec. 29 at UD Arena.
Dayton will then start Atlantic 10 Conference play on Jan. 1 at George Mason.
This was Dayton’s third loss to a Mid-American Conference school. It fell 85-69 at Akron on Nov. 13 and 52-51 to Ohio on Nov. 29 at UD Arena.
Toledo improved to 8-2 with its fourth straight victory. It upset No. 14 Michigan 71-68 on Thursday.
Dayton trailed Toledo 16-10 after the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 45-35 after three quarters.
Anyssa Jones led Dayton with 14 points. Maliya Perry had 13.
